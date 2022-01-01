UNC behaviour not surprising

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The Christmas Day display by UNC activists outside the residence of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, as despicable and disappointing as it was, is no big surprise coming from the the UNC as it now exists.

This is a party and opposition that don't seem to understand and undertake the true functions and responsibilities of an opposition party – which is to seriously keep the Government under surveillance with the necessary checks and balances on behalf of the people of the country.

Governments have been known to “go rogue” if no checks and balances are in place. As it is said, power corrupts/can corrupt, hence the necessary checks and balances.

What we have gotten from the UNC is insolence and disrespect for authority, outright distorting of circumstances, all aimed at making the Government look bad in the hope this works as a strategy to get into government.

The race baiting, mischievous distortions and manipulations are not going to work. The intelligence of the wider community is way ahead of the UNC's.

If the UNC wishes to be relevant it will have to offer “opposition of substance” as opposed to the emptiness and fowl-mouthed rhetoric it now spews.

One can disagree without being disrespectful.

R COLLETTE

via e-mail