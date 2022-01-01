Turning tide on beach rules

Maracas Beach on Boxing Day. Photo by Sureash Cholai -

HAVING given the country the Christmas gift of reopening the beaches, the Government may be hesitant to take that gift away so soon.

Nevertheless, it falls upon the Cabinet to review this aspect of the public health regulations urgently, given the clear indications the rules need to be recalibrated.

While there was no immediate rush to beaches in the first few days after the reopening was announced almost two weeks ago, that situation changed once more beach-friendly weather emerged and Christmas was behind us.

The traditional Boxing Day beach excursion was clearly on the minds of many, and large numbers took advantage of the seven-hour window made possible by the relaxation of the measures.

But police officers had to issue “advice” and warnings to many people, who complied after the fact; lifeguards complained of not having enough resources; and beaches became so swamped that at one stage one had to be closed.

Authorities have limited beachgoers to 60 at the very limited space at Macqueripe, a measure that is understandable given that it is preferable to keep beaches open and control the numbers than to close them once more.

However, controlling those numbers depends entirely on the ability of staff and officials to keep a reliable count for the full duration of the beachgoing window, and to manage any groups that might be tempted to remain waiting in line for access. Not every beach has a car park, as Macqueripe does, that can be used to gauge numbers.

But even if numbers can be effectively controlled, this may not be enough. Already the current system of regulation has come under serious strain.

The law states gatherings of no more than ten people are allowed at any beach. It’s not apparent that anyone is keeping track to this degree of detail. Certainly, the close proximity of multiple groups poses a challenge to anyone seeking to enforce the rules. And a “group” can split so as to evade the ten-person rule.

The Government should close beaches on long weekends and public holidays as a simple but effective compromise. Alternatively, it may tighten the beach-visiting window on these days to the barest minimum, perhaps from 5 am-9 am.

Additionally, a gathering at a beach could also be limited to five people or fewer to send a clearer signal that it is not simply use of the beach, but gathering there that is being frowned upon, and to encourage people to stagger their visits if their family or social groups are so large.

Beaches that are easier to control could also be designated safe zones, since they are also recreational spaces very much like cinemas or restaurants. Indeed, many beach vendors would stand to benefit from such a move.