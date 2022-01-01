Trinidad and Tobago ends 2021 with 12 omicron cases

A total of 12 omicron variants have been reported in Trinidad and Tobago as at the end of 2021.

The Ministry of Health in an update on Friday said the case was detected in a returning national from Pakistan via Qatar and Miami.

It said testing was done via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences at the University of the West Indies.

“As per existing quarantine protocols, the person provided a negative PCR test, which was taken 72 hours prior to arrival. As a result of the positive covid19 result, the patient has been isolated.

“The patient will remain in isolation until the enhanced discharge criteria for persons with covid19 variants of concern is achieved. Additionally, contacts of the positive omicron covid19 case have been quarantined,” the ministry said.

The ministry is reminding the public that the omicron variant is more easily spread from person to person when compared to previous variants, but further information is needed on its impact on people who contract it.

The public is reminded to follow the health protocols — wear a mask over your nose and mouth, keep your distance from others, wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser, stay home if you are ill, cough into a tissue or into the crook of your elbow, avoid touching your face, sanitise hard surfaces and to get vaccinated if possible.