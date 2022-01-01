Tobago's covid19 death toll climbs to 195

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago’s covid19 death toll climbed to 195 after two people died from complications associated with the virus overnight Friday.

The latest victims are a 35 year-old male with comorbidities and an 83 year-old male with no comorbidities.

In a statement on Saturday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported Tobago had 56 new covid19 cases and 1,436 active cases.

The division said 31 patients were in state isolation, 1,394 in home isolation, six in ICU and five in a step down facility. Fourteen patients have been discharged.

It said to date, 21,519 have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number, 5,844 were positive. There are 4.213 recovered patients.

The division said 24, 260 people in Tobago are partially vaccinated while 23,127 are fully vaccinated.

A total of 3,124 people have receive their booster shots.