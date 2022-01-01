New Year flavours

Kingfish Ceviche with harbanero - Wendy Rahamut

At the end of every year we do feel tired, whipped to be exact, maybe drained from all the activity of Christmas, then the New Year creeps in, it’s a wake up call. Because a new year will bring to us new experiences and new opportunities which we should be refreshed and excited to welcome.

Mind over matter some say, even though we may be physically tired, our minds are very easy to refresh and recharge to welcome the new year ahead, have a good night's sleep, take a long walk, have a sea bath without the crowds or read a good book, whatever puts your mind in that zen-like state will indeed refresh your mind.

Happy New Year to all my readers, may this new year bring you continued good health, prosperity and happiness.

Remember to buy local and support our local farmers. Try new recipes, experiment with new ingredients to keep your meals exciting, bake more and cook more. Here are some new and exciting recipes to get you started with for 2022. Happy cooking.

Cassava and Salt Cod Brandade

A traditional Mediterranean classic made with salted cod and potatoes, here I’ve used cassava for an earthy and delicious brandade.

4 ozs salted cod

½ lime

2 cloves garlic

⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil

⅓ cup milk

4 large cloves garlic, minced

1 hot pepper, seeded

1 lb cassava, boiled and inner vein removed

½ cup milk

2 tbs butter

¼ cup chives, chopped

salt and freshly ground black pepper

Squeeze lime juice onto salt cod and boil in enough fresh water until tender, about 5 to 10 minutes, remove and flake.

Heat oil and ⅓ cup milk separately.

Place fish in a blender or food processor and puree, add garlic and pepper.

With motor running add ⅓ cup milk and oil alternately and process to a creamy consistency.

Remove and set aside.

Preheat oven to 350F

Heat ½ cup milk with butter add to cassava and mash to a creamy consistency, a hand-held mixer works well here. Add chives and combine.

Add salt and pepper to taste.

Combine cassava with salt fish mixture and mix well.

Place into a shallow greased pie plate and bake until browned on top. About 15 minutes.

Remove and serve with toast points for a delicious appetizer.

Serves 6 to 8

Kingfish Ceviche with Harbanero

Ceviche is a Spanish Caribbean delicacy, delicious when the freshest fish is used, the fish is marinated in tons of fresh lime juice, which transforms the fish to a tender and delicate texture. It is then married with an array of fresh herbs, vegetables and fresh habanero to make an addictive first course. It is best consumed the day it is made.

1 lb kingfish fillet, fresh not frozen

6 limes

1 small red onion, finely chopped

1 yellow harbanero pepper, seeded and finely chopped

2 tomatoes, diced

2 young cucumbers, thinly sliced

1 small bunch chadon beni, sliced into chiffonade

olive oil

salt and black pepper

Wash the kingfish and cut into dice about ¼ inch, place into a glass bowl.

Slice limes into two and squeeze all onto fish.

Let marinade for about 2 hours covered in the refrigerator.

Drain the lime juice from the fish, place into a clean glass bowl.

Add all the other ingredients and stir well.

Drizzle liberally with olive oil and season with salt to taste.

Serve with freshly made fried corn or flour tortillas.

Serves 6

Trinitario Chocolate mousse with Passion fruit

Local Trini chocolate makes all the difference in making this chocolate mousse rich and decadent.

6 ozs bitter sweet Trinidad chocolate (60 per cent)

6 tbs butter

½ tsp grated tonka bean

4 egg yolks

3 tbs sugar

2 large egg whites

¾ cup whipping cream

2 fresh passion fruits

Place chocolate and butter into a double boiler, melt chocolate and stir until mixture is smooth, add tonka.

Beat egg yolks with 2 tbs sugar over a pan of simmering water until thick light and foamy. Remove and set aside to cool.

Using clean beaters beat egg whites with remaining sugar until glossy to soft peaks.

Fold some of the egg yolk mixture into the chocolate to lighten, then fold this chocolate mixture into the balance of the egg yolk mixture.

Fold egg whites into this mixture taking care not to over stir.

Whip cream and fold into chocolate mixture.

Spoon into serving glasses. Cover with plastic and refrigerate for 8 hours.

Before serving, cut the passion fruits into 2 and spoon out pulp, reserve.

Top the mousse with the balance of the whipped cream and a spoon of fresh passion fruit pulp.

Serves 6

