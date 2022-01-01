Let’s make TT better place for all in 2022

THE EDITOR: What a year or past few years we have had. Graduations without ceremonies, weddings without guests, limited access to the beach and rivers and funerals aplenty without families allowed to grieve in traditional manners. Over the last few months I have written more condolences than congratulations. This is without exception one of the most challenging times this generation has been forced to endure.

Despite it all, our people have found a way to survive. The insane suggestions that some rich guys somewhere out there have a global plan for controlling families in communities worldwide by injecting them with a vaccine for a virus they created, has been rejected by most as our people have gone out and accessed the vaccines available. We have respected our government’s attempts to manage the pandemic and continued to do what we can for our families with the little that is available.

The years ahead are unpredictable and will challenge every one of us in ways we never imagined. The changes in the covid19 virus can lead us to believe that there will be more variations in the future. We can only hope that we will eventually overcome this health challenge. The price we are paying is extremely high.

As we look ahead, we can envisage that there will be additional unprecedented challenges due to climate change, economic challenges as our foreign exchange diminishes and challenges in food supplies as global demand exceeds supply.

The traditional responses of incessant criticism do nothing to lead us to better tomorrows. No matter how much we cry down the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition, this will not solve the problems we face. There are some who believe that our main problem is one of race and if we replace one race in service with another, we will find the solutions we seek.

The reality is that the problems associated with poor water supply, crime in our neighbourhoods, lack of lucrative economic opportunities, poor infrastructure and retrograde management practices affect every community, every citizen. It is only through collective action that we will overcome.

Divisive politics must end, we cannot continue along the path of electing people simply because they look like us. Almost as dangerous, or perhaps more dangerous, is electing people who promote hatred among our citizens. Almost every day social media is filled with despicable comments about our politicians. Many of these border on being obscene. This is not who we are, and we must reject such politicians.

As we enter 2022, let us continue to be disciplined, let us endeavour to love each other more, to care for our families and spread love instead of hate. Let us unite under leadership that unites rather that segregates. Let us find a way to make TT a better place for us all.

I wish you and your family a safe and happy 2022 and God’s richest blessings.

God bless our nation.

STEVE ALVAREZ

via e-mail