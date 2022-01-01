Kamla: Time for fresh start

Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said 2022 provides an opportunity for a fresh start for the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

In her New Year's message to the nation, she said, "I have the hope that by continuing to work together as a united people, we can make 2022 a year of safety, peace and prosperity and usher in the change our nation needs."

Persad-Bissessar recalled that 2021 was a difficult year. "We remember those who have lost loved ones in this terrible pandemic that continues to plague our nation and I offer my sincere condolences to all who have lost those close to their hearts this year."

She also said apart from the ongoing covid19 pandemic, TT is faced with a worsening economy, rising crime and food prices.

"Our nation is enduring the worst of times."

But Persad-Bissessar said, "Yet, there is still much to be grateful for. It is during moments of great difficulty that we are able to see the things in life which truly matter; our family, our friends and the simple things which bring us joy."

She urged citizens, "As we begin 2022, let us face the many challenges that confront us with a renewed sense of purpose and an open mind. Now is the time to believe in new possibilities and to strive in making them a reality. "