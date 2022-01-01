From the frontlines

Dr Isaiah Matamoro -

IN WARS past, the thunderous sounds of the machine guns and the firing of the cannons ceased on occasions such as today, as the opposing sides rested and reflected. Today, the constant beeping of the many high-tech apparatus in our wards and intensive care units dare not cease, nor can the many soldiers on the frontline take a break. For to stop, even for a day, would mean the demise of many.

Like the days of war, I write to you, not only to bring you, my fellow citizens, abreast of the casualties of the frontline but also to attempt to rally a society that is divided in our darkest hour.

The battle to date

My colleagues and I never could have imagined being stationed on the frontlines for this long. For many of us, this would have been our first job upon completing our internship – young, willing, enthusiastic but highly capable, having spent approximately six to seven years in training. We have been joined by many others along the way, but the vast majority of the pioneering group have remained committed to the course.

This commitment has not come without great sacrifices. Sacrifices which we continue to make on a daily basis. Our very said armour at times become our prison, from self-isolating to the use of personal protective equipment for at least four to six hours each shift.

Today our situation remains dire. We are at the worst point (hopefully) in this pandemic, as this wave has easily outstripped all others. At the time of writing, 2,825 of our countrymen had lost their lives and the phrase “rest in peace” has lost value in the tongues of many.

While today may be a time of joy and celebration for some, the one person that sits at the table grieving the passing of their relatives has lived to tell a different story. This deadly virus remains a respecter of no man. I have seen every age, gender, race and socioeconomic class become casualties.

May we never forget the names of the ones we have lost.

Battle infrastructure

One of the best decisions taken during this pandemic was the formation of a parallel healthcare system to treat and manage covid19 patients. Even with such capacity, however, we have found ourselves under significant strain. As beds are commissioned, beds are filled.

Many fail to recognise, however, that a very crucial component to this system is our Accident and Emergency Departments. These facilities straddle our traditional and parallel healthcare systems and soldiers are at the gates every single day, manning a crucial bridge.

In wartime, bridges are very strategic locations. Wars were fought and won by the capture or destruction of them. They should not be overlooked and the necessary attention must be given to them as we have done with the parallel healthcare system. Some have suggested the establishment of severe acute respiratory illness emergency rooms within the parallel system. It may seem to be too great a task, but after all we have successfully built out a parallel system within the space of two years.

I am compelled to warn, however, that no matter how much infrastructural support and human resources are funnelled into the system, there will continue to be a great demand.

This brings us to the highly contentious issue of vaccines.

Battle weaponry

Vaccines are a crucial component in the armoury. To date only approximately 47 per cent of the population is vaccinated and while I applaud those who have taken this critical step to becoming vaccinated, I must advise that it would take a much greater effort. We must become much more concerned for those that remain in a place of hesitancy.

Vaccine hesitancy is not equivalent to and cannot be treated as anti-vaccine. The key to overcoming vaccine hesitancy is not fear or intimidation but bridging gaps in knowledge with relatable information.

I must admit that I, too, have become frustrated at times while conversing with people who are hesitant to take the vaccine. Many of them, unfortunately, are willingly misguided by downright false and misleading information. However, there are those with legitimate concerns which should not be ignored.

To those still hesitant, I speak to you from a place of genuine care and concern. I also speak to you, not as an agent of the Government or its agenda and not as someone blind to your concerns about the imposition of a world order. My experience in this fight has afforded me the opportunity to hear too many expressions of regret left at death’s door. My words mean much more to you than they can to people who can never hear them again.

I therefore ask that you re-examine your position. I have seen patients who have presented to our institutions very unwell, then hoping to be vaccinated.

Distraction

In this time of peril we cannot consume ourselves with unnecessary distractions. We cannot wage war against each other. This is not a war of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. This is a war between humanity and covid19. With every blow stuck against a fellow man, our enemy solidifies its position. Our leaders must put aside ego, spite and hatred and work together. In this war, humility trumps haughtiness and political mileage only brings us closer to defeat. Many of the misguided opinions within the society form root in the actions or words of too many of our leaders.

Encouragement

To my fellow frontline soldiers, the public may never fully know the level of commitment and dedication that you have shown over the past 20 months and counting. You have held the gates and fought bravely in the face of adversity. You continue to defend your country with distinction.

Today, you are again being asked not to let go, for to do so would mean a total collapse.

As we have given our very best to TT, so too we ask that you return the same.

Healthcare workers deserve the same benefits rendered to other national services. Job security remains the top of this. We must not leave these frontlines hoping that our contracts would be renewed, that is, for those of us who have them.

I wish to assure our country, however, that though we are tired and weary, battered and bruised, we have not given up. We continue to toil in the trenches, until the day we can leave, knowing that we have overcome one of the greatest battles men and women of our time have had to face.

Seasons greetings, from the frontlines.