Can your pet get covid19?

THE EDITOR: Is it possible for your pet to get covid19? Sadly, the answer is yes. However, the risk of them spreading it to people is low.

So you do not have to worry about getting covid19 from your pets. Quite the opposite, they have to worry about getting it from you. Dogs and cats have tested positive after contracting it from infected people.

Confirmed or suspected covid19 people should avoid contact with all people and animals.

The covid19 virus jumped from animals to humans in the first place, causing a pandemic since the virus spreads so easily between people. Again, it does not easily spread from animals to people.

Get vaccinated people.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town