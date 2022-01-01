A most difficult time to govern

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: Last year was certainly the most challenging year of my 36 years of existence. The coronavirus has made a great impact on my concept of thinking. Millions of people have died, hundreds of millions have been infected. Jobs have been lost, countries shut down, businesses ruined, families torn apart – all caused by the invasion of this powerful microscopic entity.

Covid19 had not only brought negativity, but it has also brought out the good in many people and organisations. Individuals have assisted and continue to assist others as they could. They are providing meals, shelter, financial assistance and even psychological support. Frontline workers have been giving their all and more.

Governments across the world have been faced with insurmountable challenges. Our own government has faced this crisis head-on and persevered. I do not envy the Prime Minister at this time. The crucial decisions made by our head of government can come across as unpopular by citizens who do not understand nor wish to understand the importance of such decisions.

If ever a prime minister was called upon to be strong and make difficult decisions without fear or favour that time is now. There is no doubt we have the right person. This pandemic can certainly be the most difficult time to govern any country. History will record every decision made.

We have now seen and understood the fragility of life. And the importance and purpose of giving and helping each other. Let's thank God for every blessing cast upon us. Be thankful for what we have and who we have. Also, importantly, let's overcome hatred, malice and anger. As per the famous quote by Stephen Covey, "Let's first seek to understand before being understood."

A happy, safe and prosperous 2022 to everyone. God bless you all.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando