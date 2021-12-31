Why so many covid deaths?

THE EDITOR: I am seeking answers to what has caused/is causing our spike in covid19 deaths. In comparisons that can be found on the website https://ourworldindata.org/covid-vaccinations, if you compare other countries with similar vaccination rates, our death rate is much higher. I am left with these questions:

Do we not have the medications to help people who have been infected?

Do we have such a higher population with comorbidities?

Are people waiting too long to be admitted to hospital?

Are our hospitals equipped with the right personnel or medical equipment?

I am aware that there is a high percentage of people who are unvaccinated that are falling ill to covid19. I have come to the conclusion that there is little that can be done to get these people vaccinated other than making it mandatory – as polio and other vaccines were.

But even if people are unvaccinated and therefore choose to get covid19, does it have to be such a high possibility of them dying? I really wonder if the unvaccinated are watching the death numbers. They are now playing a game where they can be among the daily 20 or so fatalities.

SUZANNE WARREN

St James