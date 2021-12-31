Tobago West MP's office burgled, hampers vandalised

Food items strewn on the ground at Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe's constituency office which was vandalised on Thursday night. PHOTO COURTESY SHAMFA CUDJOE FACEBOOK PAGE -

Police are investigating a report involving the burglary and vandalisation at the constituency office of Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe.

The incident is believed to have taken place sometime on Friday morning.

In a Facebook post, Cudjoe said: “To steal the goods is one thing, but to pop open the grocery items and smear the products all over the floor is ridiculously obscene. But God is good, and always will be, especially to me.”

She added: “To the troubled soul or souls who burglarised and vandalised my constituency office, destroyed hampers and took that which did not belong to you, know that God has a beautiful way of looking after children, fools and me. He has always provided, and he always will. What was meant for evil, God will turn into good. And just like all others who waste their time and resources trying to bury me, you too will soon understand that I am a seed.”

Cudjoe is also the Minister of Sport and Community Development.