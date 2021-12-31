That is heartless, unkind Gonzales

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales.

Seriously, what is wrong with you? I want to see you do for one week what my postlady does all year, and smile, like she does, while you do it.

If you don’t want to tip your postlady then feel free. It’s not like she’s going to stop delivering your mail.

And don’t ask me to turn into some weird kind of informer. What is that?

I don’t need you to tell me how to thank good people who have been there for me though this horrible crappy year.

What a nasty, heartless and unkind statement.

KM

Santa Cruz