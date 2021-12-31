Simmons: Unfit Hetmyer letting down West Indies, self

In this August 26, 2021 file photo, Shimron Hetmyer (right) of Guyana Amazon Warriors hits a four as Denesh Ramdin of Trinbago Knight Riders looks on during the teams' Hero Caribbean Premier League at Warner Park Ground, Basseterre, St Kitts. (PHOTO COURTESY CPL T20) -

WEST INDIES coach Phil Simmons said batsman Shimron Hetmyer is not only letting himself down, but his teammates as he has failed to meet the fitness standard forcing him to be overlooked by Cricket West Indies.

On Friday, the West Indies squad for limited-overs series against Ireland and England was announced.

West Indies will host Ireland in a three-match CG Insurance One-Day International (ODI) series and a one-off CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) from January 8-16 at Sabina Park, Jamaica.

The two-time world champions will then travel to Barbados to face England in five T20Is at Kensington Oval, Barbados from January 22-30.

Hetmyer has failed multiple fitness tests over the last few years which led to him not being considered for selection. In Hetmyer’s native Guyana, the left-hander recently took part in fitness drills with his Guyana Jaguars teammates. Hetmyer failed the test.

Simmons, speaking to journalists on Zoom on Friday, said, “It’s the same old, same old. He (Hetmyer) did his fitness assessment in Guyana and he came way below the required mark. Again, it is something that is heath-wrenching because you know that you are part of this team and you have to keep a certain fitness to be part of this team and you keep letting down your team-mates.”

Simmons said Hetmyer is also “letting down himself.”