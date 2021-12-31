Pundit: Diana was a problem-solver

NEWSDAY employee Diana Rajcoomar was remembered as a person who was a problem-solver.

This was how a pundit officiating at Rajcoomar's funeral at Boodoo's Funeral Home, Cunupia on Thursday, remembered her.

Rajcoomar, 39, died on December 21, from complications related to covid19.

"She would always find a solution to problems. This is something we all have to learn."

While covid19 pandemic creates many challenges for many people as they live their daily lives, the pundit was certain Rajcoomar would have found solutions to those challenges.

Touching briefly on the issue of open-air cremations of people who die from covid, the pundit said whether a a person's body is disposed of by cremation or burial, it represents the final rites done on the body. After that, subsequent rites are done for the upliftment of the soul.

"I just thought I should clear that up."

Many of Rajcoomar's relatives, friends and co-workers expressed their condolences on social media.