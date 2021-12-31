Killing us softly with its song

THE EDITOR: The newest song on the charts of political life is named omicron. Strumming along with its many fingers of infection, it is killing us softly all around the globe with its song. Thousands of flights have been cancelled. Cruise ships are reporting infected passengers. Tourism lockdown is imminent. So what song next will the anti-mandatory vaccination people play?

The important political thing to remember in TT is that the next general election is not due until 2025. Will the trade union fraternity's contribution to this deadly music radio station make it to the top of the charts? With the total number of deaths due to covid19 reaching a crescendo of 3,000, can we keep on playing foolish political games?

When I saw the report of the political coffin being brought to the home of the Minister of Health, I wondered how more obscene can people go to score political points. The old local parlance talk came to mind: crawling under spit without getting wet. Or doing the limbo under a razor blade without getting cut. This is where we are.

The citizens who will be most decimated will come from the working classes. There are always more poor people in the world than there are wealthy. What incentive could possibly be used to produce a favourable outcome? Money cannot buy love, neither can it purchase life. You either want to live or die.

It is reported that nursing staff are being successfully recruited to fight covid19 in the First World. More money, more incentives.

TT will never have enough money to pay salaries like in the First World. Why? Because with the millions of citizens in those countries paying their housing taxes, there is sufficient government revenue to cover vital human services.

So, do we play that song again about avoiding vaccines? Strumming the notes of death, killing us ever so softly?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin