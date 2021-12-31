Gunman beaten by Barrackpore villagers after wounding couple

File photo.

A double shooting in Barrrackpore on Boxing Day has left a couple with gunshot wounds.

Real estate agent Michael Jumratee, 37, from Duncan Village San Fernando, was hit four times as he sat in the driver’s seat of his Mercedes Benz. His wife, Lyssa Edwards, 30, who was in the front seat, was hit once in the left shoulder.

The shooting happened around 6.30 pm on Sunday in front of the gunman’s home at Harewood Trace in Barrackpore.

The report said the couple’s four children, who ages range from 13-five, were in the back seat when the man began shooting at the car. None of them was injured.

Police said the family was visiting a friend who lives nearby.

An argument started between the man, who was described as "usually quiet," and the neighbour. It escalated, and the report said Jumrattee also arged with the gunman. After the shooting ended, he managed to drive a short distance, then stopped.

Villagers were alerted. The gunman pointed the gun at two people as they were subduing him, but villagers beat him and called the police.

The man is not a licensed gun owner.

Jumrattee, Edwards and the gunman were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital. The couple was discharged two days later and the gunman on Thursday.

Sgts Ramoo and Ishmael, Cpl Suliman and other Barrackpore police visited the scene and interviewed people. They also found a Smith and Wesson .40 pistol and seven spent shells.

CSI from San Fernando police station also visited and gathered evidence.

The gunman faces 13 charges, including two counts of wounding with intent, four counts of shooting with intent and two counts of common assault. He is also expected to be charged with having a gun and ammunition,having them with intent to endanger lives and discharging a gun within 40 metres of a public roadway.

Sgt Ramoo is leading investigations.