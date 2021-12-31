Gift for Life Xmas treat continues despite covid19

A member of the Gift for Life Foundation (right) presents a caretaker at the Hope Centre in San Fernando with toys for children at the centre. - Gift for Life Foundation

Even though the Gift for Life Foundation had to modify the format of its annual children’s home Christmas treat this year, owing to covid19, it was determined to keep the tradition alive.

From December 24-30, the foundation visited several children’s homes and families across Trinidad to distribute treats and gifts.

But it limited the number of members participating in the effort at each home.

It said in a release, “The meeting point was done in spacious and open areas within the 20 children’s homes and families across eight rural communities.

“Memorable photos were taken and, in maintaining the social distancing protocols, only one foundation member and administrative staff were allowed in pictures.”

While the pandemic has changed the definition of "normal" for everything, the foundation said Christmas has always been a time of happiness. So it wanted to ensure that its initiative could continue to bring cheer and merriment to children in the homes.

The foundation is a non-profit organisation which aims to provide aid to underprivileged children at children’s homes and in marginalised communities.

People interested in supporting the foundation can call 672-5157, 475- 5090, 709- 0394 or e-mail giftforlifefoundation2009@hotmail.com