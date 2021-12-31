COP: Government, Opposition must do better

GOVERNMENT and the Opposition must do better in 2022. This was Congress of the People (COP) political leader Kirt Sinnette's New Year's message to the nation.

He hoped that "citizens, regardless of affiliations seek the betterment of our country's well-being both at a macro and micro level."

In 2022, Sinnette said, "We hope for a caring Government and an ever alert Opposition." He added that the COP will "also make our own resolutions of being more responsive to the many ills that are foisted upon our people, sometimes on a daily basis."

He said, "We as an enlightened citizenry should seek to make a determined effort to ensure that what we knew to be wrong is righted with decisive actions that yield the results we so yearn to have."