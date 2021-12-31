Chopping on Xmas Day over land in Barrackpore

File photo.

A dispute over property left a 30-year-old with chop wounds on Christmas Day in Barrackpore.

A close male relative chopped Neil Bahadoor several times during the attack, which happened at the family’s home at GP Road, a police report said.

Bahadoor was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where doctors kept him overnight, then discharged him.

The report said earlier in the day on Saturday, an argument over property broke out between the victim and the attacker’s son.

A few hours later, at about 5.30 pm, the man attacked and chopped Bahadoor on both arms, buttocks and his head.

Barrackpore police, among them Cpl Suliman, PCs Rampersad and Ramsahai and other officers went to the scene.

The suspect has not yet been charged and was not in custody up to Friday afternoon.

PC Ramsahai is leading investigations.