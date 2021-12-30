T&TEC: Limit your use of fireworks

Fireworks are on display in this 2019 file photo. Photo by Roger Jacob

THE Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) on Thursday urged people to be considerate of neighbours, pets and property if they opt to use fireworks to mark Old Year's Night on Friday.

In a statement titled "T&TEC urges caution with fireworks use," the commission reminded people about firework safety.

"Before using fireworks or fire lanterns, we encourage persons to consider the elderly and sick, other persons who may be sensitive to sudden, loud noises, and pets."

T&TEC said fireworks and fire lanterns may be lovely to look at, but pose a danger to electricity infrastructure, property and animals.

"If not handled properly, they can also cause burns and other physical injuries."

The statement said that "if you must use fireworks/fire lanterns", please follow T&TEC's guidelines, including limiting the use of fireworks.

"Carefully set up and use fireworks/lanterns in an open area, clear of overhead power lines. Do not string fireworks on utility poles.

"Point fireworks away from homes/ buildings. Keep away from brush, leaves and flammable substances. Watch out for utility lines that they could strike."

T&TEC advised the public to buy only legal fireworks, which should have a label with the manufacturer's name and directions for use.

"Illegal ones are typically not labelled, may contain misspelled words or non-English language."

Children under the age of 12 should never play with fireworks or lanterns, while children over 12 should be supervised by an adult.

"Have consideration for others—babies, the sick and elderly. Limit your use of fireworks.

"Think about pets. Animals have sensitive ears and can be extremely frightened or stressed by loud noises. Keep pets indoors to reduce the risk that they may run loose or get injured."