South Africa Under-19s edge West Indies by one wicket

West Indies Under-19 bowler Isai Thorne - CWI

THE West Indies Under-19s suffered a narrow one-wicket defeat to South Africa Under-19s in the third match of a four-match one-day series at the Cumberland Playing Field in St Vincent, on Thursday.

South Africa now lead the series 2-1.

Batting first, West Indies were 97/4 in the 29th over before losing six wickets for nine runs and were all out for 106 in 38.3 overs. Opener Shaqkere Parris hit 27 and Teddy Bishop, batting at number three, pitched in with 26.

Bowling for the South Africans, Dewald Brevis snatched 3/6 in 3.3 overs and Hardus Coetzer grabbed 3/25 in nine overs.

The South African batsmen also struggled. Opener Ethan Cunningham struck 25, but the rest of the top and middle order failed to past 15.

Liam Alder, batting at nine, belted 24 not out off 12 deliveries to guide South Africa to 113/9 in 18.3 overs.

Onaje Amory was the best bowler for West Indies with 4/8 in four overs.

The fourth and final match will be played on Monday at the Arnos Vale Stadium.

The teams are preparing for the 2022 International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup, which will be held in the Caribbean from January 14-February 5.