Plymouth teen wants stilt walking part of Tobago culture

Joshua John walks on stilts for the first time while assisted by his instructor Rayon Marshall at Plymouth Grounds last month. Photo by David Reid

PLYMOUTH teen Rayon Marshall is determined to develop a culture of stilt walking in Tobago.

Marshall, 19, has been stilt walking since he was eight years old, and feels confident now to teach others the art.

In an interview with Newsday on Tuesday, Marshall said he learned from veteran Junior Bisnath, founder of the respected Kaisokah School of Arts. He said Bisnath has also shared instructional techniques with him so that he could open a school in Tobago.

Marshall said he was always fascinated by seeing the moko jumbies towering in the sky while walking on wood.

"From there, I continued doing stint walking, and then 2019 he (Bisnath) came to Tobago and he brought some stilts and I took one for myself."

Marshall said the idea came this year to teach people in Tobago and he sought guidance from Bisnath in October.

He said he used his close friends as students and trained them. After seeing them pick up the skill, he realised he could be a good teacher.

He said people should not be afraid of stilt walking, but there are some minor growing pains.

"A problem I ran into, first time I started, because I was nervous and was over thinking I fell and damaged my knees – I bruised them."

How does one perfect walking on stilts?

"It depends on how you're walking. It has a specific way to walk. You don't walk and drag your foot –not marching, but you have to lift your leg so you wouldn't stumble."

He said people have been showing interest in learning,

"I have had persons reach out to me – dance persons, persons within the community. But due to covid I was sceptical about how many persons I should train at one time. Then due to the lack of equipment...

"I only have one stilt, so I can only do a one-on-one session."

He said the making of stilts requires wood, saws and hammers, for the woodwork.

"You will have to get sponges, Velcro, belts, rubber. You can use ah old shoe too."

Marshall said there are less than a handful of people in Tobago who take the art seriously.

He said a session of training with him will incorporate the basics on walking with stilts and later include tricks.

"It won't come all one time. It depends on how fast you learn. You will learn how to use flags for tricks, passing it between your legs, that sort of thing."

Marshall, an employee at CAJ Liquor and Mini Mart, said he usually practises on weekends or whenever he has free time.

He said the skill has allowed him to be part of local entertainment for tourists during cruise ship season, perform at THA Heritage Festival and private events such as Relim Entertainment's Brunch-oh-rama.

Marshall said more young people need to get involved to develop a culture of stilt walking in Tobago.

"I guess if yuh spice it up a bit, which is what I'm planning to do."

He said his dream is to see an entire band of moko jumbies in Tobago Carnival.

"I was even thinking, instead of Carnival season it can be introduced to weddings, christenings, so you don't have to wait just for Carnival to see a stilt walker."

Marshall recalls first walking on stilts for Tobago heritage in Plymouth but said he will be doing his part to making it more common throughout Tobago.