Please enforce fireworks laws

- Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: We at Animals Alive ask for the strict enforcement of the laws on fireworks so offenders can be charged since no updates on fireworks laws have recently materialised, despite attempts to reach the AG.

Invariably, the fireworks tents have gone up, are well stocked and no doubt will be patronised by many. With no curfew (which helped to shorten their discharge times), no doubt the explosions will go into the wee hours of New Year’s morning and cause distress and death to many living things. Sadly, since this has been the state of affairs for years now, we plead that people this year:

* Have a conscience for the hapless animals who hear sounds much clearer than us.

* Don’t partake in fireworks.

* Have a heart for the old and infirm.

* Think of the trail of the mayhem that fireworks leave behind and spend your money and time in a more proactive way. Those fireworks merchants laugh all the way to the bank while your money fizzles out and disappears.

Why not start up new, smarter rituals to bring in the New Year, ones that can have more enduring and beneficial effects on you and yours and this country of ours.

Let’s vow to seek peace and love and not create a carnage of death because of the fright and panic.

KATHRYN CLEGHORN

president

Animals Alive