"Medical reality and covid cases"

THE EDITOR: There is no power under the Public Health Ordinance to suspend medical treatments that work to stabilise and heal covid19 illness or as prophylaxis – nor under a state of emergency.

Furthermore, there is no power under the ordinance to impose one treatment over another or impose vaccination instead of general medicine. It is not just ivermectin; there are many general medical compounds that have become established for intervention in both clear and suspect covid19 cases.

Multiple medical communities abroad have fully engaged new and effective protocols with them and have not gone back on the implementation; and indeed it has only served to improve and streamline what was done. These treatments by and large avoid hospitalisation.

Delaying the issue here is contributing to the problem, is gravely negligent, and is a work of disrespect.

Part of treating covid19 illness is understanding its progressive stages. When a patient presents "late" with breathing difficulty the course of action involves a jump from the treatment at the genesis stage, and the doctor has to know how to make the assessment.

The Rowley administration seems intent on using the covid19 "emergency" to the fullest, for what reason still unknown. And the latest move is having the Attorney General produce a media event with the trade unions.

This is not the way to move ahead on real solutions or on respecting people's free and intelligent engagement.

