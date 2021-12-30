Man held for assaulting girlfriend, punching policeman in La Horquetta

File photo

A 28-year-old San Juan man is expected to be charged with malicious damage, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer after a domestic disupte with his girlfriend in La Horquetta on Wednesday night.

Police said members of the Northern Division Emergency Response Patrol were called to Leroy Calliste Circular, Phase Five, at around 8.30 pm after they received a report of a domestic disturbance.

When they got to the house, a 23-year-old woman told them her boyfriend hd beaten her.

The police told the man to leave the house, but as the man was leaving, the woman called for help after he pushed her and damaged her cellphone.

One of the officers tried to arrest the man,who punched him in the face. The man was eventually subdued.

La Horquetta police are continuing enquiries.