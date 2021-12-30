Greener vehicles and renewable energy push to reduce carbon emissions

The higher the level of carbon emissions from Trinidad and Tobago the greater the impact on climate change both for the country and the globe. But actions like the increased use of compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles and electric vehicles, and a push towards renewable energy are key to reducing these emissions.

As far back as the 2011 national budget the Government proposed the development of CNG as a vehicular fuel in TT. This was followed up in June 2013 with an agreement to an investment in a CNG programme by the National Gas Company. The programme involved the construction of CNG stations, the conversion of vehicles and other activities such as public education and marketing.

There are currently ten CNG refuelling stations available to the public. There are two CNG stations under construction at Orange Grove and Wrightson Road and three CNG stations which have been given approval by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries to commence construction, located at Tumpuna Road, El Socorro and Diego Martin. The Government has also provided several fiscal incentives to promote the adoption of CNG vehicles and the Public Transport Service Corporation procured 35 dedicated CNG buses to add to its fleet.

CNG, a natural gas that under pressure remains clear, odourless, and non-corrosive, is a cheaper, greener, and more efficient alternative to the traditional petrol and diesel fuels for vehicles.

And speaking of more emission-friendly vehicles, earlier this year it was announced that the Government had put plans in motion to prepare for and increase the penetration of electric vehicles in keeping with TT’s commitments to the Paris Agreement on climate change called the nationally determined contribution (NDC). This was reported during the inaugural virtual meeting of the Ministerial Committee to coordinate the execution of the Implementation Plan for the Nationally Determined Contribution of TT to the Paris Agreement (2017-2030)

It was further reported that a consultant had been engaged by the United Nations Environment Programme and Denmark Technical University, to develop funding proposals for the instalment of ultra-fast solar electric vehicle chargers.

And this country's move towards a greener economy extends beyond vehicular emissions and into the implementation of renewable energy such as solar and wind. Finance Minister Colm Imbert in his budget speech on October 5, 2015, announced Government set a specific target for renewable energy of 10 per cent of power generation from renewables by 2021. Fast forward to the 2020 national budget and the Minister announced the Government had secured two bidders who will deliver 112 megawatts of power from renewable energy. He described it as "the largest solar project in the Caribbean".

In terms of wind, the Government had approved the conduct of a National Wind Resource Assessment Programme (WRAP) for TT. The main objective of the project is the promotion of the productive use of renewable energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and to diversify the local energy portfolio mix for power generation. The Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries noted that the development of a wind farm in TT is one step towards developing a low carbon society.

For more information on Trinidad and Tobago's climate change actions and how climate change can affect various sectors, you can click this link here.