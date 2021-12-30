Death is not the end

THE EDITOR: Sincerest condolences to the citizens of TT who have lost friends and loved ones to covid19 and other illnesses and to crime in this grim 2021.

Chapter 2 of the Bhagavad Gita explains: “Death is certain for one who has been born, and rebirth is inevitable for one who has died. Therefore, you should not lament over the inevitable.”

Lord Krishna explains to Arjuna that we have been identifying ourselves with something that we are not – the body.

In fact, we are the spark that ignites our consciousness – the soul. The soul is indestructible, impenetrable and eternal. The soul migrates from body to body; weapons cannot destroy the soul, fire cannot burn the soul, water cannot drown the soul, and wind cannot blow away the soul.

Nobody in this material world actually dies. That person has come by their own karmas and has gone by their own karmas. To those who have lost someone dearest to them, do not mourn the death of the physical body, because their soul lives on.

This is a very tough pill to swallow, as death can leave us despairing for years. If we consider the process of birth with some insight, I'm pretty sure we'd want to avoid that too. Getting your body and head “squeezed out” over hours and hours seems like torture. It's no wonder we come out of the womb and into this material world screaming at the top of our lungs.

The material world we live in is full of misery and cruelty; there is danger at every step. We all want to go to Heaven, but we don’t want to die. We will all go some day and as such we should not become too attached to tangible things as they are all temporary and death is in abundance.

To escape the cycle of birth and death, we must accept that the material body isn’t a permanent one. We must detach ourselves from material desires and reunite our soul with Lord Krishna (God), the spiritual realm. Birth and death are part of the cycle of life – what is born must die.

Deepest sympathies and best wishes for the new year, TT.

KENDELL KARAN

via e-mail