Building our nation with discipline

THE EDITOR: The positive police reports of compliance with requirements following the reopening of beaches bring a sense of appreciation of our people. We have shown we can be disciplined. The longing for the beach was not to become an abandonment of the protocols, but rather adherence.

We are often quick to criticise our citizens but slow, if at all, to express due admiration and commendation. As the year comes to a close, we can look back at the better judgment as displayed by our people. Called upon to make sacrifices in the interest of the country, we have seen an overwhelming response by the great

majority of citizens.

We have stoutly resisted subtle and at times open calls for undesirable actions. We have acted in the best interest of the country, not influenced by the myopic vision of a few.

As we enter the new year, let us always be seen as committed and appreciative of the bigger picture. There are those who will continue to seek to mobilise us towards their selfish ends, including regulars on social media, to the extent of becoming boring "recycled failures."

Our collective efforts prove that we are maturing and focused. We continue to show discipline in our quest to build a nation. Lord Brynner, in his winning calypso on the occasion of independence in 1962, sang:

“Let Discipline, Production and Tolerance

Guide us through independence.

He went on to remind us:

This is your land just as well as my land,

This is your place and also is my place,

So lewwe put our heads together

And live like one happy family...

These lyrics are still relevant today and worthy of reciting.

As we strive to cope with the worldwide covid19 pandemic, the onus is on each of us to take responsibility for our actions, guided by a commitment to our country.

The Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago salutes the people of TT on their demonstrated goodwill and judgment.

We are excited that the new year brings our 60th anniversary of independence for our action and observation.

LENNOX SIRJIESINGH

GLORIA SARGEANT

JUNIOR HOWELL