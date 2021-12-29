Tobago Youth Council, PAHO help 94 families for Xmas

The Tobago Youth Council has collaborated with PAHO to distribute vouchers to needy Tobagonians for the Christmas season.

The council said 94 families benefited from vouchers worth approximately $700.

The council said on its Facebook page, "The executive arm of TYC would like to specially thank our sponsor, PAHO, for deciding to use us to provide relief to these families. It was an immense honour. Additionally, we subsequently partnered with 13 of our member groups to provide names of eligible persons within their respective communities. We say thank you to the wider TYC family for your continued support and willingness to serve."

In an interview with Newsday, TYC president Janae Campbell said it was the second time the council partnered with PAHO for social relief.

She said the families were grateful for the initiative.

"As TYC, we were pleased – we felt we were doing our part in terms of fighting the pandemic. We're grateful for PAHO reaching out."

Campbell said the council is planning another Christmas initiative targeting 150 children "to give them little goodie bags to bring joy to the children's faces." This event is scheduled for Old Year's Day.