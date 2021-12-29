Tobago nears 200 deaths as 2021 ends

File photo: Aerial shot of the Scarborough Esplanade, Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THREE more people have died in Tobago of covid19-related complications.

The fatalities include a man, 26, and woman, 76, both with comorbidities, as well as a woman, 53, with no known comorbidities.

The deaths took Tobago's tally to 191.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection also reported 34 new covid19 cases from 10 pm on Monday to 10 pm on Tuesday.

There are 1,366 active cases on the island – 39 in state isolation, 1,317 in home isolation and six in ICU.

The division said 24,018 people have been partially vaccinated in Tobago and 22,996 are fully vaccinated.

There have been 2,775 additional doses/booster shots administered.