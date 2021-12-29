Sailor Stefan Stuven struggles at Youth World Champs debut

Seventeen-year-old Trinidad and Tobago sailor Stefan Stuven. -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago sailor Stefan Stuven struggled on debut at the Youth Sailing World Championships, at the Mussanah Sports City, Oman held between December 11-18.

The 17-year-old, who featured in the men’s laser radial class, placed 47th out of 50 entrants with a net-total of 393 points.

Sebastian Kempe of Bermuda won with a tally of 39 points, with Luka Zabukovec second with 40 points and Jose Gomes Mendes of Portugal third, also with 40 points.

Stuven was invited to participate at the Championships as part of World Sailing’s Emerging Nations Programme (ENP).

The ENP aims to increase the number of sailors and member nation assemblies participating at the Youth Worlds, with a goal to narrow the performance gap and promote worldwide competition.