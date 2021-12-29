Sagicor’s Project Kindness donates books to Nalis

Michelle Bell-Sookhoo, right, vice president, human resources, Sagicor Life Inc, hands over the books donated by Sagicor team members to the library’s PR and marketing manager Debbie Goodman, at the Nalis headquarters in Port of Spain. -

As part of its Project Kindness initiative, regional insurer Sagicor donated 21 boxes of books to the National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis).

Michelle Bell-Sookhoo vice president, human resources, Sagicor Life Inc, handed over the books donated by Sagicor team members to Debbie Goodman, manager, corporate communications, at the national library in Port of Spain.

The books were collected from across genres, including adult fiction and non-fiction, religious, cookbook, children's fiction; and primary, secondary and tertiary textbooks.

Project Kindness is a team-driven initiative that seeks to take a hands-on approach to supporting communities in TT.