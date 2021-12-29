Resume them,minister

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: Open letter to Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh.

I hope and pray that this letter finds you and your family in the best of health. It is my wish and blessings that you continue to enjoy the best of health, happiness and peace in 2022.

Mr Minister, I bring to your attention a matter of urgent interest to the Hindu community. Hindus continue to be concerned about our inability to cremate our dead according to our ancient practices. So much so that many groups are set to challenge the decision in court. We are in the midst of a raging pandemic. This to me is a distraction from the fight against covid19.

A World Health Organization report (please see the interim guidance of March 24, 2020 – infection management of a dead body) informs us that open-air cremations do not pose a threat or additional risk of covid19 infections.

I therefore recommend that Hindus and other groups that cremate in the open air be allowed to return to our traditional practices. Hindus have been made to pay up to 400 per cent more for cremations in crematoriums. Whereas a funeral would have cost $7,000-$8,000, the price now ranges from $25,000 to $35,000.

In an economy where people have lost their jobs, they are now forced to bury their dead, which is not in keeping with our religious practices. In addition, some funeral homes are taking advantage of the dead by making the living pay unscrupulous charges.

SATYANAND MAHARAJ

pandit, Satya Anand Ashram