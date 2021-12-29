Mathew Nandu, Jaden Carmichael lead Windies U19s to victory

MATTHEW Nandu and Jaden Carmichael delivered with quality performances to propel West Indies Under-19s to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over South Africa Under-19s to level the four-match series 1-1 at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent, on Tuesday.

The teams are using the series to prepare for the 2022 International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup, which will be held in the Caribbean from January 14-February 5.

South Africa struggled at the crease posting a modest 103 all out in 31.3 overs.

Michael Copeland struck 24 for the South Africans, but the other batsmen could not handle the Windies bowling attack led by Carmichael.

Left-arm spinner Carmichael grabbed 3/25 in 8.3 overs to lead the way for West Indies.

Fast bowlers McKenny Clarke and Johann Layne snatched 2/12 and 2/14 respectively and left-arm spinner Anderson Mahase took 2/34.

In reply, West Indies batted positively with opener Nandu hitting 42 not out.

After West Indies lost Shaqkere Parris for duck, Nandu and Teddy Bishop put on 58 for the second wicket.

Bishop fell for 25 with the score on 62, before an unbeaten partnership between Nandu and captain Ackeem Auguste gave West Indies an easy victory.

Auguste ended on 28 not out as West Indies closed on 104/2 in 23.2 overs.

The third match of the series will be played on Thursday at Cumberland Playing Field and the fourth and final match will be contested on Monday at Arnos Vale.

South Africa won the first match by 18 runs at Cumberland, on Sunday.

South Africa, Ireland, India and Uganda will play in Group B in the world cup and West Indies will feature in Group D alongside Australia, Sri Lanka and Scotland.

SUMMARISED SCORES

SOUTH AFRICA 103 (31.3 overs) (Michael Copeland 24, Jaden Carmichael 3/25, Johann Layne 2/14, McKenny Clarke 2/12, Anderson Mahase 2/34) vs WEST INDIES 104/2 (23.2 overs) (Matthew Nandu 42 not out, Ackeem Auguste 28 not out) West Indies won by eight wickets