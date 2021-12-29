It's time to seize the day

Read any motivational book or listen to a self-help podcast, and you’ll be sure to come across the Latin aphorism “carpe diem.” Taken from the Roman poet Horace’s Odes over 2,000 years ago, carpe diem or "seize the day" in English rose to popularity and quickly became a modern-day lifestyle mantra after it was featured in the movie Dead Poets society.

This phrase, along with its deep philosophical meaning, has been used as part of the self-help movement for years and has inspired people to live their best lives. In local parlance, carpe diem is synonymous with the phrase "strike while the iron is hot" and is used to impress upon others the fleeting nature of life, time and opportunities. To many, this mantra has deep meaning in their lives and emboldens them to live in the moment while grabbing all life offers. This often times translates to achieving tangible goals by a particular timeline or accumulating assets by a certain age. It even filters down to our relationships and how well we can micro-manage them to fit the theme of our lives.

Striving to be the best version of ourselves on any given day while also making full use of the opportunities before us is a pragmatic and well-structured way to live. But does the need to constantly seize the day leads to an unfulfilled life?

With the new year just around the corner, many of us feel a sense of sadness and regret over what we failed to achieve in the last year and are neurotic, nervous and uncertain about the year before us. This feeling of doom is mainly in part to our subconscious desire to be overachievers and constantly stay on top of each facet of our lives without leaving enough wiggle room for shortcomings and the natural flow of life.

Instead of focusing on the small positive changes we’ve made in the last year, we become bombarded by feelings of regret, disappointment and a considerable amount of guilt for what we failed to achieve. This often leads to feelings of self-doubt which can have a huge effect on your life going forward.

Have we become so focused on striking while the iron is hot that we’ve failed to simply move with the motions of life? Or has the need to constantly seize the day made us see life as a transaction with individual tasks that must be achieved?

This might come as a surprise, but carpe diem doesn’t actually mean seize the day. In fact, more than a handful of Latin scholars posit that carpe diem is a horticultural metaphor that more accurately translates to “plucking the day,” which suggest the gathering of ripening fruits or flowers and enjoying a moment that is rooted in the sensory experience of nature.

Scholars believe that gathering flowers as a metaphor for timely enjoyment is a far gentler, more sensual image than the rather forceful and sometimes violent concept of seizing the moment. The phrase as we know it, rather than encouraging a deep enjoyment of the present moment instead compels us to snatch at time and consume it before it’s gone or before we’re gone.

By seizing the day, according to one writer, rather than plucking it like a flower, we’re actually conforming to hidden cultural values that we all share, not looking at the world differently from the norm, but in the same way as everyone else.

Australian philosopher Roman Krznaric, author of Carpe Diem Regained suggests that modernisation has changed the philosophical meaning of carpe diem, which now represents images of people taking what they can get, those who get things done, and those who just do it. Instead of enjoying the fullness of life, we are encouraged to take charge and pursue happiness right now, which results in the consumption of products and services that reflect an instant gratification consumer culture that fails to truly appreciate life. This shift has resulted in life being more of a commodity than a collection of experiences.

So, as the new year approaches, how do we really make most of life and carpe diem? First up, let go of your regrets and move forward. There is life ahead, and by letting go of the past, you’ll make room for new experiences and a host of opportunities to right your wrongs. Unfortunately, there is no action, movement, or positive flow of energy when you live your life in regret. So, get rid of them.

Reorganise your priorities and set boundaries. Maybe you’ve been doing the same thing for a while. Try mixing it up while paying particular attention to the things that would get you where you need to be. Think about the things that are important to you, and make you feel alive and prioritise them while using boundaries to achieve them. One lifestyle coach recommends asking this question, are you doing things in your life that brings you joy and are important to you? If the answer is no, then start taking action.

Practise selflessly giving. Giving your time, love, support and patience to others is one of the most extraordinary acts of life and contributes to you living more meaningfully. Always be willing to lend a helping hand and give without expecting a reward.

Invest in yourself and create a space where you could thrive. Disconnect from your phone and social media for a few hours every week. Make time for exercise and adequate sleep, practice gratitude daily and focus on creating a healthy balance in your life.

In the end, all we have are our experiences, memories and love. So instead of constantly racing to achieve perfection, accolades and status, take a minute to truly feel life in all its wonder. Take a moment to truly seize the day.