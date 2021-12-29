C15 Studios offers financial help for Caribbean's creatives

Lorraine O'Connor general manager, C15 Studios. -

C15 Studios Ltd, a company that caters exclusively to the needs of Caribbean creatives, is offering its financial services across the region.

C15 Studios will be serving 15 integral sectors under the creative umbrella –from film production and music, to architecture and technology, to beauty and wellness, said a media release.

"Fiscal support will be available primarily through the provision of customised cash flow solutions and creative capital investments injected directly into the operational endeavours of artistic individuals and businesses across the region," the release said.

The company “was the brainchild of Kerwyn Valley of Aspire Fund Management and KCL Capital Brokers,” general manager Lorraine O’Connor said on TTT's NOW morning show recently.

O’Connor said C15 Studios’ key objective is to take “Caribbean talent to the world, whilst at the same time building up the economy of the Caribbean region, and making it sustainable and profitable.”

The release said, "For too long, artistic pursuits in the Caribbean have been relegated to the level of 'mere dreams' or 'simply hobbies,' and were not often granted the oxygen to be transformed into sustainable income-earners for these creative professionals and their families.

"C15 Studios has recognised this need, and has taken up the mantle to become the bridge between an artist’s dream, and the success they envisage. Through these financial solutions, creatives can finally have the support they have desired, to enable them to gain increased marketability and global-competitiveness."

For more info: C15studios.com.

