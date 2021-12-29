Bad covid19 job by Govt

THE EDITOR: The Government has mishandled this covid19 issue from the start.

It erred in closing down businesses, which had the effect of spreading the virus instead of keeping it in one place. When a worker loses his or her source of income that worker then goes around looking for a new source of income, thereby possibly spreading the virus.

If you ask yourself if alcohol is good for the body, the answer is no. It damages the liver, the pancreas and it affects the brain. Then ask if sunlight at the beach is beneficial and the answer is a resounding yes. What about the healing effects of sea water? Again yes.

Therefore we now have to ask which responsible government official would open bars and close beaches?

That move was not to safeguard the population but to create revenue for the Government. Bars generate revenue. Beaches do not.

Did we not see an immediate spike in covid19 cases after the bars were allowed to reopen?

RICHARD DEANE

Diego Martin