67 covid19 deaths in a month in Tobago

File photo: Aerial shot of the Scarborough Esplanade, Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

December has now surpassed previous months, becoming Tobago’s deadliest of the covid19 pandemic. For the month, the island has seen 67 deaths.

Yet there continues to be a poor turnout at the health centres across the island as the vaccination drive continues.

On a visit to the Canaan and Scarborough Health Centres, all seemed quiet. When Newsday visited the Port Mall vaccination site in Scarborough, there were approximately 30 people – more women than men – in the registration area awaiting their turn.

Many people who were vaccinated were pleased with the smooth process, while others said they felt forced to do so by the Government's announcement that January 15, public servants will be furloughed unless they are vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the THA Division of Health. Wellness and Social Protection reported that three more people had died of the virus. The fatalities were a 26-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman with comorbidities, as well as a 53-year-old woman without comorbidities.

This brings the total death toll to 191.

There were also 34 new covid19 cases, pushing the active total to 1,366 in the last 24 hours.

There are 39 patients are in state isolation, six are in ICU, 1,317 in home isolation and four patients in step-down facilities while 18 have been discharged.

To date, 21,332 people have been tested. Of that figure, 5,649 were confirmed positive, with 4,092 patients recovering thus far.

As for vaccinations, 24,018 people have been partially vaccinated, 22,996 are fully vaccinated and 2,775 booster shots/third doses have been administered.

Deaths recorded for this month:

December 1: 1December 2: 4

December 3: 1

December 4: 1

December 5: 2

December 6: 3 December 7: 3

December 8: 2December 9: 1December 10: 1December 11: 3December 12: 1 December 13:3 December 14: 1December 15: 3December 16: 4 December 17: 3December 18: 5December 19: 1

December 20: 4

December 21: 3

December 22: 2

December 23: 4

December 24: 4

December 25: 2

December 26: 0

December 27: 2

December 28: 3