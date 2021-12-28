Ultimate act of sacrifice

THE EDITOR: Opposition and trade union members who emotionally and passionately combat the Government’s safe zone policy should act in solidarity with the “poor and dispossessed” workers who they claim are being deprived of their constitutional rights.

Now is the time for those who continue to oppose measures that are in the national interest to deprive themselves of visits to restaurants and bars. They must refuse to participate in any of the season’s festivities and even snub any gifts which contain food and drinks.

This is the act of ultimate sacrifice.

Cheers!

RABINDRA MOONAN

San Fernando