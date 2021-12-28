Two women die from covid19 in Tobago

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

TWO women in Tobago have died from covid19-related complications,. The women, 60 and 75 years old, both suffered from comorbidities.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection on Tuesday said the fatalities took Tobago's tally to 188.

There were also ten new covid19 cases, pushing the active total on the island to 1,353.

There are 40 patients in state isolation, 1,303 in home isolation and six in ICU.

The division said 23,963 people have been partially vaccinated and 23,964 are fully vaccinated.

There have been 2,725 booster shots/third doses administered.