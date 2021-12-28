The Magic of Sagicor Xmas concert

The Magic of Sagicor was on full display during the company’s second annual virtual Christmas concert, which was headlined by the Chillax Band, made of up team members in Barbados and led by executive vice president and general Manager, Paul Inniss. -

For the second year in a row the traditional approach to Christmas celebrations has been impacted by the ongoing pandemic. However, the management and team at Sagicor have found a way to ensure that team members were able to come together to rejoice and recognise the yuletide season.

A media release said the company hosted its second annual virtual Christmas concert under the theme The Magic of Sagicor, a celebration of the hard work and dedication displayed by team members in their efforts to continue providing the highest level of service to their clients and partners, despite the challenges presented by covid19 since March 2020.

President and CEO of Sagicor Life Inc, Robert Trestrail, said the production was an opportunity for the team to pause and take a look back and evaluate the months past, and to truly reflect on what matters the most. “It’s a time we think about family, and as I reflect on our Sagicor family, a few things come to mind: the great relationships we have, the friendships we have made, and the bonds we have created with those in our circles of clients and communities.”

During the broadcast, Trestrail thanked the company’s more than 1,700 regional team members for their loyalty and commitment in what has been another challenging year, and for showing up, pushing through and emerging victorious. “Every effort is truly appreciated, and there’s no better team to usher in the year 2022 with”, he said.

Staff from across the company’s operating territories in the Caribbean, as well as their offices in the United States, showcased their musical talents through a variety of solos and group renditions during the 90-minute production which aired on December 12. Headlining the show once again this year, was the Chillax Band, a collection of instrumental and vocal talent from Barbados, led by executive vice president and general manager, Paul Inniss, which performed live from the Frank Collymore Hall Performing Arts Centre and Cultural Complex, the release said.

Persons wishing to view the entire production can visit the Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited YouTube Channel.