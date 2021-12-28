Soca invades Ghana next month

Barbadian businessman Roderick Burnett -

Soca will invade Accra, Ghana from January 13-19.

A press release said there will be

fetes and celebrations that will “showcase a beautiful blend of soca music, authentic Caribbean culture along with the richness of traditional West African lifestyle.”

Burnett has held similar events in Portugal, Dubai, the Dominican Republic and Panama.

“There have proven to be many similarities between the Caribbean culture and West African traditions. Over the years both regions have managed to come together through various collaborations, whether it be music, arts, fashion or food. Soca Invasion Weekend is the ideal event to help bridge that gap,” the release said.

It added that guests will be able to choose between two luxury hotels and all safety measures will be observed.

The team will include the online radio station and clothing line Team Soca and Trinidadian entertainer Patrick “the Hype man” Anthony. There will also be DJs from around the world at its seven events, the release said.

“By introducing the event in the city of Accra, it will not only assist in the necessary progression of the tourism and arts sector but allow for exponential growth in other areas of the economy such as travel and tours, arts and crafts, music and dance and

Ghanaian

cuisine,” it said.