PM, make shots mandatory now

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: I think the Prime Minister is wasting too much time begging and imploring the national community to vaccinate. I believe he should make vaccines mandatory now.

This is not the time to ignore the situation in the wider world today, but rather to get on with the act of leadership. Maybe his Attorney General would be able to bring legislation to give the Minister of Health the necessary clout to implement mandatory vaccines.

Stop begging the people, including the public service personnel, and do what is right for citizens. Bring on the mandatory law and let the country move forward.

The escalating covid19 deaths and cases do not augur well for the country. In this period of goodwill, peace and charity, we can do better – and we must do better.

Mr Prime Minister, make taking the vaccine mandatory.

PARAS RAMOUTAR

via e-mail