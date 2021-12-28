MoH: Six more omicron cases confirmed in Trinidad and Tobago

A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) machine, used to test covid19 samples.

The Ministry of Health on Monday reported that six more cases of covid19's omicron variant were confirmed in Trinidad and Tobago.

In a release, the ministry said three of the cases were foreign nationals aboard an international ship which has already left local waters, two were nationals with a recent history of travel and one case was a national with no history of travel.

TT now has 11 confirmed cases of omicron.

On the six newest cases, the ministry said, "As a result of their positive covid19 results all patients have been isolated. The patients will remain in isolation until they meet the enhanced discharge criteria for persons with covid19 variants of concern.

"Additionally, contacts of the positive Omicron COVID-19 cases have been quarantined."

The presence of the Omicron variants were confirmed via gene sequencing at the laboratory of the Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies.

The release added that World Health Organization (WHO) has said 108 countries have confirmed cases of omicron.

"Research has suggested that this variant is more easily spread from person to person as compared to previous variants but further information is needed on its impact on persons who contract this variant."