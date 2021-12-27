Women in Art celebrates 25 years

The Women in Art Organisation (WIAOTT), celebrated its 25th anniversary on November 29 with the launch of its annual members’ exhibition, at the Rotunda Art Gallery in the Red House.

The theme of this year’s exhibition was Radiance and the display showcased the work of 35 member artists who produced work in a variety of expressive forms such as acrylic, oil, watercolour, mixed media and photography.

The exhibition culminated with an award ceremony on December 18, in which nine artists were recognised for their outstanding technical skill in their respective genres. Winners were selected on the basis of originality/creativity, technical skill and choices guided by the elements and principles of design.The awardees, in no special order are as follows:

Photography – Sharmila Narwani-Mermaid’s Radiance

Textile design and Manipulation – Leona Fabian -Nature Shines

Mixed media – Joy Luk Pat- Dawn

Watercolour – Candice Sankarsingh- Angel of The Morning

Oil- Marise Rodriguez – Flaming Poincianas–Twin Flambouyant

Acrylic – Vejaya Mungal – Midday Radiance

Acrylic – Ann Stapleton-Water Come

Drawing – Cleo Lewis – Sunset Lake

Mosaic – Doreen Pegus-Ransome – Laventille, The Hills

Applied Arts – Stephanie Pile – Energy Transfer

Award of Merit – Doreen Pegus- Ransome (Trophy)

WIAOTT fully supports art education and partners with the Ministry of Education to foster awareness and the pursuit of careers within the art industry. So in this 25th year, it will launch the WIAOTT/NGC National Treasures Creativity Book Competition for primary schools and in collaboration with the National Gas Company (NGC) and a WIAOTT Film Lab to encourage and open the minds of secondary school students toward the expression of a Caribbean Voice.

To learn more about WIAOTT’s 25th-anniversary projects, including the National Treasures Creativity Planner 2022, visit www.womeninart-tt.org