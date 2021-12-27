Thriving on the autism spectrum

Al Hasan Khan receives an Autism Superhero Award 2021 for Personal Achievement from Chelsi Torres. - Kareem La Borde

DR RADICA MAHASE

Adjusting to the pandemic can be very challenging for children. For most children on the autism spectrum, it was difficult to adjust to changes in routine and for those who were attending schools, the online learning environment did not cater to their learning styles. Lack of access to various therapies also led to regression in many children.

I want to end 2021 by highlighting some special children who have thrived despite the challenges and restrictions. They were recent recipients of the Autism Superhero Award 2021, Personal Achievement category.

First, there is Zion Semper, an avid gardener.

Zion is a 16-year-old from Santa Flora who has not gone to school for some years now. He doesn’t like getting his hands dirty. He loved going to the beach and going for drives, and he loves to watch YouTube videos on his tablet.

Up to two years ago Zion was not really doing much – he would play with paper, build puzzles once in a while and that’s about it.

However, since last year, Zion has developed interests in so many things and has grown into a responsible young man. He loves to cook, wash wares and clean the house. Every day he helps his mother in the kitchen and around the house. He is a very organised person and he makes sure that everything is in place.

Since the pandemic started, Zion has become an avid gardener – he plants tomatoes, sweet peppers and cabbage in his home garden. He beautifies his garden by painting stones and putting them in patterns. He has become his mother’s biggest helper at home and has learnt to take care of his brother Nigel, who sometimes has seizures.

Zion was very happy and proud to get an award for Personal Achievement and was full of smiles, something that he doesn’t do often.

Secondly, there is Al-Hassan Khan, an intelligent 14-year-old form three student at Point Fortin East Secondary School.

He has grown from a child who could not understand the world around, a child who struggled to cope in school and to keep up with academic work, into a teenager who embraces any challenges today.

Al-Hassan was told he would fail the SEA exam and was insulted many times because he could not answer correctly. He worked hard to pass his exam and today he embraces his secondary school life.

Al-Hassan was part of the Spanish class choir, he loves music, he is performing well academically and he has grown into an independent, charming young man who is determined to take care of himself and to excel in every way possible.

Al-Hassan’s mother said he was elated when he received the award for Personal Achievement. In fact, he couldn’t believe he had got an award, and now he’s even more determined to keep working to accomplish his goals.

Thirdly, there is Jivan Chaitoo, a seven-year-old standard one student at Cunjal Government Primary School.

Jivan is a multi-talented little boy who spends most of his time drawing flags and researching countries and their territories. He likes magic tricks. He plays the piano and listens to all types of music in his spare time. He excels at swimming and dancing. He plays cricket and football and likes outdoor activities like flying a kite, picnic at the park, hiking, camping or simply exercising on the cricket field. He loves to garden and to bake cookies and cupcakes.

Jivan is an exceptional reader who likes many different types of books and is excelling academically at school. He is also doing an online tech camp course where he is learning to build websites and design apps. Jivan has an interest in travelling and wants to the tour the world someday.

These three boys continue to excel in their own way. They are each accomplished and each deserving of the award they received. They are examples of children who, with the support of their families, have shown that an autism diagnosis does not mean you cannot develop intellectually or thrive in different areas.

These are children who have continued to persevere and excel in their own way, despite their personal challenges or level of development. They continue to achieve milestones and develop at their own pace and more than ever, they show us that achievement comes in many forms and means different things to different people.

Congratulations to every single child on the autism spectrum who has continued to try and thrive throughout 2021 and to the parents and families who continue to support them in every way possible.

Dr Radica Mahase is the founder/director of Support Autism T&T