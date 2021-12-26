Features Xmas joy all around Newsday 2 Hrs Ago Siblings Selina, Raul and Renaldo Baptiste enjoy the Christmas tree at Adam Smith Square, Woodbrook. - PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI It's said that Christmas is for children, and it certainly has been for the children we feature enjoying the days before the holidays. Toy cars and boys go hand in hand. Here, Olando Pryce admires his gift he received from his Member of Parliament Keith Scotland at Straker Village, Laventille on December 19. - PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE Four-year-old Nayubi Kelly was overjoyed after she received gifts from her Member of Parliament Keith Scotland at Straker Village, Laventille on Deecember 19. - PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE Siblings Josmary Salazar, five, Arya Rampersad, one and Dylan Rampersad take a break while out shopping with their parents at Trincity Mall. - PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE Four-year-old Aydon Regault chooses one of his Christmas presents at Trincity Mall. - PHOTO BY AYANNA KINSALE
Comments
"Xmas joy all around"