Two dead, one wounded in Xmas Day drive-by shooting

Stock photo

Two men are dead and another is wounded after they were shot several times in a drive-by shooting on Christmas Day.

The two deceased have been identified as Shakeem Francis, 28 and Shaka Guy, 27, both from Upper Seventh Avenue, Malick Barataria. The third man, a 34-year-old man also from Malick, is still in a serious condition

Police said at about 4 pm on December 24, they were all in a black Nissan Almera on Independence Square, when a silver car drove past them and several gunshots were fired.

The driver of the car managed to drive to the Port of Spain General Hospital where Francis and Guy were declared dead.

The murder toll now stands at 442 for the year.