Trinidad and Tobago basketball president sees 'exciting times' in 2022

Claire Mitchell -

FOLLOWING ITS recent return to international competition, through the 2021 FIBA 3x3 AmeriCup (male and female) and the 2021 Junior Pan American Games (Men's Under-23), the National Basketball Federation of Trinidad and Tobago (NBFTT) has now set its sights on preparing for the Centrobasket

Under-15 Championship (male and female) carded for July 25-31, 2022, as well as the Women’s Centrobasket Qualifiers, from July 13-18. The Women’s Centrobasket has replaced the Women’s CBC Tournament.

While details are still being finalised in line with staff appointment, invitations have been extended to eligible players to register online, to participate in the respective national screenings. The player registration process was opened with the view of offering the most available time to sensitising the public, and collecting necessary information to enlighten the eventual staff of the magnitude of the screening exercises.

NBFTT president Claire Mitchell said, "This is an exciting time for basketball. The Federation has worked hard on its compliance issues, its funding issues and its overall administrative capacity building initiatives."

She added, "Our work has translated into achievement of our strategic goals; 2022 is our year to reap the benefits of our tenacity and dedication to the enhancement of the sport."

In line with its calendar of events, the Federation will also be preparing for possible participation in the Centrobasket Under-17 Qualifiers in April, 2022. It is anticipated that eligible members of the currently assembled national Under-17 male and female teams will provide the foundation of the team, with supplementary screening to be done to assess other eligible candidates.

Next on the Federation’s agenda is the screening for the FIBA Male Pre-Qualifiers which will occur in July 2022. This Pre-Qualifier has replaced the Men’s CBC Tournament. Trinidad and Tobago men have not participated in this tournament since 2010.

Trial dates, times and venues will be announced once confirmed.